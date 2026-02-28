Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran State TV Confirms Israeli 'Aggression' On Tehran

2026-02-28 04:00:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iranian state television on Saturday confirmed what it described as an“aerial aggression by the Zionist regime” on the country, following a series of explosions in Tehran.

The Fars news agency, meanwhile, said“seven missile impacts were reported in the Keshvardoost and Pasteur districts” of Tehran, where the residence of supreme guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located.

The Peninsula

