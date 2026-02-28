Iran State TV Confirms Israeli 'Aggression' On Tehran

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iranian state television on Saturday confirmed what it described as an“aerial aggression by the Zionist regime” on the country, following a series of explosions in Tehran.

The Fars news agency, meanwhile, said“seven missile impacts were reported in the Keshvardoost and Pasteur districts” of Tehran, where the residence of supreme guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located.



LIVE UPDATES: Loud blasts heard in Tehran, Trump claims attacks aim 'to defend American people'

Blasts heard in Iran's Isfahan, other cities: media Iraq closes its airspace after strikes on Iran

Read Also