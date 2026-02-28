403
Lebanon PM Rejects Action Against Nat'l Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Saturday that his country would not allow any action to drag it into "adventures that threaten its security and unity."
In a post on social media platform X, Salam called on everyone to exercise wisdom and patriotism and place the interests of Lebanon and the Lebanese people above all considerations, according to Lebanon's official news agency.
The Lebanese prime minister's remarks came after US and Israeli occupation had announced a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
