Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanon PM Rejects Action Against Nat'l Security

Lebanon PM Rejects Action Against Nat'l Security


2026-02-28 04:00:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Saturday that his country would not allow any action to drag it into "adventures that threaten its security and unity."
In a post on social media platform X, Salam called on everyone to exercise wisdom and patriotism and place the interests of Lebanon and the Lebanese people above all considerations, according to Lebanon's official news agency.
The Lebanese prime minister's remarks came after US and Israeli occupation had announced a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
mt


MENAFN28022026000071011013ID1110801872



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search