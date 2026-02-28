Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Urges Restraint, Dialogue Between Afghanistan, Pakistan

2026-02-28 04:00:41
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq has underscored the importance of restraint and the prioritisation of dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is following with deep concern the recent security developments and serious clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The ministry expressed concern over the casualties arising from these clashes and the escalation of tensions in the region.

This comes as dozens of civilians, including women and children, have been martyred and injured in attacks by Pakistan's military authorities on Afghanistan.

The statement expressed“deep regret over these events” and emphasized the importance of restraint and prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic means to address differences in a manner that contributes to strengthening regional security and stability.

