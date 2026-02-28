UAE Calls For De-Escalation Between Kabul, Islamabad

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed concern over renewed military clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging de-escalation between the two countries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need to prioritise reason and prudence and to pursue diplomatic channels to resolve differences in a manner that enhances security and stability in South Asia.

The ministry also affirmed that the UAE stands ready to support dialogue and confidence-building measures between the two sides and to back efforts aimed at promoting peace and development for the people of both countries.

The development comes as the United Nations, Iran, China and Russia have likewise voiced concern over the tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and called for restraint.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), told a press conference on Friday that internal conflict in Pakistan was not a new issue, but alleged that the country had consistently sought to shift its challenges onto Afghanistan.

He stated that Afghanistan's foreign policy is grounded in mutual respect and that the country has always emphasised a peaceful resolution, adding that it remains committed to resolving the matter through dialogue.

kk/sa