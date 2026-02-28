Kabul-Islamabad Tensions: Trump Says He Maintains Good Relations With Pakistan
According to reports, Trump described Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as“great” while addressing the situation.
“Well, I would intervene if needed, but I get along with Pakistan very well-very, very well. You have a great prime minister, a great general, a great leader. These are two people I truly respect a lot. I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
He highlighted that his assessment of Pakistan remains positive and praised the Islamabad government's efforts in maintaining security and countering threats.
Meanwhile, Allison Hooker, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, wrote on X that she is closely monitoring the situation and expressed support“for Pakistan's right to defend itself” against attacks from Afghanistan.
This comes as, since Saturday night last week, dozens of people-including women and children-have been martyred or injured in attacks by Pakistan's military regime across various areas of Afghanistan.
Pakistan had previously violated Afghanistan's airspace and carried out airstrikes targeting civilians.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment