Drone Flights Banned Across Pakistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan has imposed a ban on all drone operations across the country following retaliatory strikes by Afghanistan, a media report said on Saturday.

Geo News cited a statement from the Pakistani Ministry of Interior, which said the ban would take effect immediately.

Authorities have warned that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the restriction.

The report added that the use of drones by intelligence agencies would be exempt from the ban.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, drone flights in open areas have also been prohibited for 30 days.

“In the prevailing circumstances, any activity related to drones, whether regulated or otherwise, including quadcopters and UAVs, may pose a direct or indirect threat and present a potential risk to the lives and property of citizens, public safety and security, as well as government infrastructure and public order,” the statement said.

A similar ban was imposed in Punjab two days earlier due to potential risks to security and public safety. The development follows Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence targeting several Pakistani military sites on Friday.

kk/sa