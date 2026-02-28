Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,186.9 -1.3% 40.7% RSISX USD Index 2,150.3 -1.3% 40.7%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 4,684.5 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 6 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 3.5 # of Traded Comp. / OTC 56 / 1 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 6,460 # of Companies (Up) 23 Total Trades (#/d)* 2,731 # of Companies (Down) 14 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,050 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 16,704 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 10 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 13.000 23.8% 1200.0% International Dev. Bank (NRM) BIDB 1.000 13.6% 13.6% Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Prod. AAHP 1.180 12.4% 47.5% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.100 11.1% -23.1% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 27.000 8.0% 126.9% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) The Light and Mining Ind. (UCM) ITLI 1.040 -17.5% 48.6% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 3.750 -10.7% 137.3% Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. (UCM) INCP 2.100 -7.1% 20.7% Iraqi for General Transp. (UCM) SIGT 0.800 -4.8% -42.9% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.610 -4.7% 5.2% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 994.3 753.3 21.4% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 713.3 540.4 15.4% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 494.6 374.7 10.7% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 310.9 235.6 6.7% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 230.5 174.6 5.0%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,512 3,016.5 2,285.2 65.0% Telecom 261 717.5 543.6 15.5% Industry 582 512.0 387.8 11.0% Services 113 232.2 175.9 5.0% Agriculture 181 138.2 104.7 3.0% Hotels&Tourism 50 26.5 20.1 0.6% Insurance 3 0.4 0.3 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,702 4,643.4 3,517.7 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) announced that Safwa Islamic Bank (Jordan) has completed the necessary requirements and approvals for purchasing 10% of the capital of the Iraqi Islamic Bank for Investment and Development (BIIB), amounting to IQD40 bn at a nominal value of one Iraqi dinar per share, equivalent to approximately 21.8 mn Jordanian dinars. The agreement and related documents are in the final stages of completion and signing to implement the share purchase in the name of Safwa Islamic Bank. This step aligns with the bank's management strategy, which aims to strengthen its financial position and enhance external investments, contributing to a diversification of the bank's revenue sources.

Dubai Land Department appointed the International Development Bank (BIDB) as the trustee of the real estate development guarantee account on Wednesday. (INA)

Iraqi Carton Manufacturies (IICM) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the lower limit on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares other than setting a date for the AGM.

Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 100.0 bn shares starting Dec. 8 regarding the capital increase through a 40.0% rights issue to reach IQD353.0 bn. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. ISX suspended trading of the second issuance of Binaa bonds starting on Dec. 9, 2024, due to distributing semi-annual coupon payments.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) resumed trading on Dec. 8 after holding its AGM on Nov. 16 in which they discussed and approved electing seven original and four alternative board members.

Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) resumed trading on Dec. 12 after holding its AGM on Nov. 27 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements. Original shares of Al -Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) will resume trading on Dec. 15 after holding its AGM on Dec. 6 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.0 bn to IQD2.0 bn through %100 rights issue, and electing five original and five alternative board members. The opening price will be IQD1.740 per share with a +/-50% price change limit.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of International Islamic Bank (BINT) starting Dec. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 12 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) starting Dec. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 15 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements. ISX suspended trading of Baghdad for Packing Materials (IBPM) starting Dec. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 16 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.