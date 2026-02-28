403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Closes Airspace As Iran Comes Under US-Israel Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Saturday the closure of the country's airspace following the US-Israeli occupation airstrike that targeted the Iranian capital, Tehran.
The closure was preceded by the evacuation of all air traffic from Iraqi airspace, Iraq's official news agency reported, citing a ministry statement.
The Iraqi move came after US and Israeli occupation had announced a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
ahh
The closure was preceded by the evacuation of all air traffic from Iraqi airspace, Iraq's official news agency reported, citing a ministry statement.
The Iraqi move came after US and Israeli occupation had announced a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment