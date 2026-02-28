Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Closes Airspace As Iran Comes Under US-Israel Attack


2026-02-28 03:31:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Saturday the closure of the country's airspace following the US-Israeli occupation airstrike that targeted the Iranian capital, Tehran.
The closure was preceded by the evacuation of all air traffic from Iraqi airspace, Iraq's official news agency reported, citing a ministry statement.
The Iraqi move came after US and Israeli occupation had announced a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

