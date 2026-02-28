403
UN Rights Chief Warns of Systemic Abuse, References Epstein Case
(MENAFN) UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged governments on Friday to enhance accountability for crimes against women, warning that entrenched power structures continue to shield perpetrators. He illustrated this point by referencing the high-profile Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Speaking to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk encouraged states to conduct thorough investigations into allegations of abuse, protect victims, and maintain independent, impartial justice systems. He also highlighted the rising prevalence of attacks against women, particularly online.
Turk tied these concerns to US congressional hearings examining Epstein’s network, noting that such prominent cases reveal systemic failings rather than isolated incidents. “Does anyone think there are not many more men like Dominique Pellicot or Jeffrey Epstein?” he asked, referencing Gisele Pellicot, a French woman who was drugged by her husband and sexually assaulted by dozens of men over nine years.
He emphasized that violence endures because “such horrific abuse is enabled by social systems that silence women and girls and insulate powerful men from accountability.”
Pointing to the magnitude of the crisis, Turk cited UN data indicating that 50,000 women and girls were killed worldwide in 2024, the majority by family members, and described femicide and broader violence against women as a global emergency.
The high commissioner also warned of increasing hostility toward women in leadership, telling the council: “every woman politician I meet tells me they face constant misogyny and online hate.”
