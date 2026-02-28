Jairam Ramesh Attacks PM Modi's 'Huglomacy' After Trump Backs Pak

'Self-Declared Vishwaguru Exposed': Ramesh Hits Out at PM

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that "self-declared Vishwaguru" has been "exposed" following US President Trump's recent stance on the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict. Ramesh described Trump's "full-throated and categorical support" for Pakistan during the US's escalating conflict with Afghanistan as a significant setback for what he termed Indian "huglomacy". In an X post, Ramesh wrote, "President Trump's full-throated and categorical support for Pakistan in its war with Afghanistan is another setback for Indian 'huglomacy.' He has once again gone out of his way to praise the man whose inflammatory remarks provided the backdrop to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam on April 22nd, 2025, that were orchestrated by Pakistan."

Criticism Over 'One-Sided' US Trade Deal

Referring to the India-US interim trade agreement, he claimed that economic diplomacy between the two nations has "failed badly", alleging that the PM agreed to a "clearly one-sided trade deal" where India pledged to import from American farmers while receiving only vague concessions. "Our economic diplomacy with the US has failed badly, as evinced by Mr. Modi suddenly surrendering to a clearly one-sided trade deal in which India has made firm pledges especially to import from American farmers, while the US has made vague commitments to allow for greater exports from India. Not only that, days after the agreement, the US imposed a 125.87% import duty on solar modules from India," the post read.

The Interim Agreement includes India eliminating or reducing tariffs on various US industrial goods, food, and agricultural products, while the US applies a reciprocal 18 per cent tariff on certain Indian-origin goods under an existing executive order, with provisions for removals upon successful conclusion of the agreement.

"The Prime Minister may, through his means, manage to get awards. But the fact is that the self-declared Vishwaguru has been exposed and the world, especially the US, has got his measure," Ramesh wrote on X.

Trump's Stance on Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

This comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he might consider intervening in the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan but emphasised his good relations with Pakistan's leadership. Speaking to the reporters, Trump said, "I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very, very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General. They have a great leader. Two of the people whom I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well."

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated, with both sides accusing one another of retaliatory strikes, raising fears of a wider military conflict in the region. While Islamabad declared "open war" on Kabul after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, further intensifying tensions between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)