Toxic FIRST Song Tabahi Poster OUT: Yash, Kiara Advani's Chemistry Sets Social Media Buzzing Song To Release On THIS Date

The buzz around Toxic just got louder as the makers unveiled the poster of its first song, 'Tabahi.' Featuring Yash and Kiara Advani in a romantic pose, the image has taken social media by storm ahead of its March 2 release

The much-anticipated film Toxic has now shifted gears into its music promotions. After two high-impact teasers that reportedly created records, the makers have announced that the first song,“Tabahi,” will release on March 2.

The lyrical video is expected to draw significant attention from fans who have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the film's soundtrack. The announcement has further amplified excitement around the project, which is already one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

The newly released poster shows Yash holding Kiara Advani in his arms, hinting at an intense romantic track. While Kiara's face is partially hidden, her glamorous styling has sparked curiosity among fans.

Interestingly, the image has also triggered a wave of humorous reactions online. Some users joked about the pose, while others playfully compared the duo in unexpected ways. Despite the light-hearted comments, the romantic chemistry between the two actors has clearly grabbed attention.

What makes the pairing even more intriguing is Yash's reportedly negative role in the film, leaving fans wondering how this love angle will unfold within the storyline.

The music of Toxic has been mounted on a large scale. Vishal Mishra has composed four tracks, including“Tabahi,” and has also lent his voice to one of the songs. Other contributors include Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah. The background score has been handled by Ravi Basrur.

The film is backed by KVN Productions and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash and Kiara Advani, the cast features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Toxic is slated for a worldwide release on March 19 and is expected to face box office competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

With a strong star cast, powerful music lineup, and mounting anticipation, Toxic is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the season.

ALSO READ: 'Spirit': Vivek Oberoi's menacing first look in a dark robe unveiled