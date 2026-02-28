Shreya Ghoshal Opens Up On Early Struggles And Journey To Becoming Melody Queen

Recently, Shreya Ghoshal shared that despite singing for the blockbuster Devdas with Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, major opportunities didn't come easily early in her career.

Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood's beloved 'Melody Queen,' made a spectacular debut with Devdas, singing five songs for Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Despite this impressive start, big offers didn't come immediately, and Shreya had to patiently wait for the right opportunities that would define her musical journey.

In a recent interview, Shreya opened up about her initial struggles. She admitted that even after singing in a high-profile film like Devdas, she didn't immediately receive major offers. Instead of constantly chasing work, she chose to wait for the perfect song and the right moment that would suit her voice and style.

Shreya's next big break came with the hit song 'Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai' from Jism. Although the track became an all-time favorite, she initially doubted whether her voice would fit the bold and glamorous character portrayed by Bipasha Basu, worrying that her innocent tone might not match the sensuous performance on screen.

Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani insisted on Shreya's voice for the song, trusting her talent despite her concerns. Shreya sang naturally without forcing a sensuous tone, allowing her youthful innocence to shine through. This choice perfectly complemented Bipasha Basu's performance and proved Shreya's ability to sing modern, bold tracks with finesse.

Shreya's early experiences highlighted her versatility. She demonstrated that her classical training could seamlessly adapt to contemporary and glamorous songs. Each track she chose had its own unique 'casting,' and her patience and trust in the music director's vision helped her create musical magic, solidifying her position as one of Bollywood's most versatile and celebrated voices.

Today, Shreya Ghoshal's career continues to thrive. From her debut in Devdas to modern chartbusters, her journey exemplifies talent, patience, and dedication. Her words,“Every song has its own casting, and magic happens at the right time,” reflect her philosophy. Shreya remains an icon and a true pride of Indian cinema, inspiring generations of singers.