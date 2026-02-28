Spirit Controversy Deepens: After Deepika Padukone, Is Prakash Raj Out Of Prabhas Film? Read On

The buzz around Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit refuses to die down. After Deepika Padukone's reported exit, fresh speculation suggests Prakash Raj may also be out. Here's what's really happening

Ever since Spirit was announced, National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj was said to play a significant role in the film. However, recent reports claimed that he was removed due to creative differences.

The speculation intensified when the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Vivek Oberoi in his first-look avatar. Along with the poster, the team listed the director, producers, technicians and main cast members. Notably, Prakash Raj's name was missing from the list.

This omission led many to believe that the actor had indeed been dropped from the project. However, there has been no official confirmation from the production team so far.

Putting the rumours to rest, Prakash Raj addressed the speculation on X (formerly Twitter). He strongly denied claims that he exited Spirit due to creative differences.

In his post, he criticized those spreading what he called“poisonous fake news,” stating that his scenes for the film had not even begun shooting yet. He urged people to be more mature and stop fabricating stories like a“WhatsApp factory.”

His reaction has added a new twist to the ongoing narrative, suggesting that the reports of his exit may be premature or entirely unfounded.

Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Prabhas, has already been in the spotlight over casting changes. Earlier, reports suggested that Deepika Padukone exited the film after allegedly requesting an eight-hour work shift post motherhood. It was claimed that the director declined the condition, leading to her departure.

Subsequently, Triptii Dimri was reportedly signed as the female lead. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the internal developments, the film continues to generate massive buzz.

Spirit is considered one of the most anticipated Indian films and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in March 2027. Despite the controversies, excitement around the project remains high, with every update quickly going viral on social media.

