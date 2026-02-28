Kolkata Weather Update: Heatwave Alert Issued During Holi? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: There's a bit of a chill in the mornings, but the cold vanishes as the day goes on. So, what will the weather be like for Dol? Check out our full photo gallery for the details

South Bengal is still feeling a slight chill in the mornings, and this will continue for the week. The weather office says there won't be any big change in day and night temperatures for the next 48 hours. But after Monday, get ready for the heat! Temperatures could rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius across the districts.The weather office reports that a Western Disturbance is active near Jammu & Kashmir, thanks to a low-pressure system in the sea. Another disturbance is set to arrive on March 2nd. This means temperatures will keep going up and down. For now, South Bengal districts won't see any major temperature change until Sunday.The Alipur weather office says that after this brief period, temperatures will likely rise again for three days. Expect an increase of 2 to a maximum of 4 degrees Celsius. The weather in South Bengal will stay dry. This includes Hooghly, North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East & West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia-all will have dry weather.According to the Alipur weather office, Kolkata's maximum temperature on Saturday was 30.7 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 20.2 degrees. The forecast predicts that by the first week of March, the city's daytime temperature could even touch 35 degrees. This means the weather office isn't ruling out a hot Dol for Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal.The Alipur weather office reports a chance of rain in North Bengal today. Several northern districts are on alert for light rain and gusty winds. Besides the rain, there's also a chance of fog in all northern districts. Visibility could drop to anywhere between 999 and 200 meters. Temperatures in the north will also start rising from Sunday, by about two to three degrees.The Alipur weather office says that while South Bengal will get hotter, North Bengal will enjoy pleasant weather. The forecast points to a warm Dol. A low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal has now turned into a cyclonic circulation. At the same time, a Western Disturbance is active near Jammu & Kashmir. This mix of weather systems will keep things unpredictable and uncomfortable in the state.