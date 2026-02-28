Over 30 Targets Hit In Iran As US-Israel Operation Escalates Middle East Tensions, Trump Confirms Joint Strikes (WATCH)

Iran was hit by large-scale air and sea strikes on Saturday, with explosions reported across several major cities. Officials said more than 30 sites were targeted at the same time. Among the reported targets were key government buildings, military locations and sensitive facilities linked to Iran's security structure.

Explosions were heard in Tehran and Isfahan, and also in Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah. Iranian authorities confirmed attacks on multiple locations but have not given a full damage report.

Targets across the country

Reports say three main types of locations were hit. The first group included missile bases in western Iran, especially near Kermanshah, Karaj and Khorramabad. These areas are long linked to Iran's ballistic missile programme.

The second group included major government buildings in Tehran. Reported targets included the Ministry of Intelligence, Ministry of Defence, and offices linked to senior leadership.

The third group included suspected nuclear-related sites. Locations named in reports include Qom and Bushehr, along with Parchin, one of Iran's most sensitive military facilities.

Trump confirms joint US-Israel strikes

Donald Trump confirmed that the United States carried out the attacks on Iran together with Israel. He said the operation was needed to stop Iran from rebuilding its nuclear facilities.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its...

In a video shared on his Truth Social account, Trump said Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. He stated that the United States would act to destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities if they posed a threat.

Trump also said American forces had begun major combat operations to remove what he called immediate dangers from Iran's leadership. He added that the action aimed to protect US citizens, troops, overseas bases and allied nations.

Donald Trump said the United States launched major military operations to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons and threatening global security. He described Iran as a state that supports terrorism and accused its leadership of harming its own citizens during protests.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "Iran is the world's number one state sponsor of terror, and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the street as they protested. It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration,...

Trump said it has long been US policy that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. He claimed Washington repeatedly tried to negotiate an agreement to limit Iran's nuclear programme, but said Iran refused to abandon its ambitions. According to him, Iran instead attempted to rebuild its nuclear capabilities and continued developing long-range missiles that could threaten US allies, American troops abroad and potentially the United States itself.

He stated that the current military operation aims to remove what he called immediate dangers posed by Iran's leadership and to protect American national security interests. Trump also said the United States would act strongly against Iran's military forces and prevent groups linked to Iran from destabilising the region. He described the operation as ongoing and necessary to stop future threats.

Background to rising tensions

The operation follows months of rising military tension in the region. The United States had earlier carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear-related sites. Israeli fighter jets also hit dozens of targets across Iran in June last year.

In recent weeks, there has been a large buildup of American military forces across parts of the Middle East. Analysts had warned that the region was moving towards a major confrontation.

Iran promises a strong response

Iran said it is preparing retaliation and warned that its response will be“crushing”. Officials confirmed explosions in several cities but have not announced military action yet. The situation remains tense as global leaders watch for Iran's next move.

Military alerts have increased across the region. Israel declared a state of emergency and warned citizens about possible drone and missile attacks. Sirens were reported in parts of Israel, and people were advised to stay close to safe rooms.

Airspace closures and security steps

Both Israel and Iran closed their airspace to civilian flights after the strikes. Israeli authorities told passengers not to travel to airports until further notice. Citizens abroad were advised to follow airline updates and official instructions. Officials said flights will resume only when the security situation improves.

Risk of wider conflict

Experts say the scale of the operation is far greater than a limited strike. Attacks on leadership-related sites and military infrastructure suggest a serious escalation. The involvement of both the United States and Israel has raised fears of a wider regional war.

International attention is now focused on whether diplomacy can reduce tensions. The coming hours and days may decide whether the crisis expands into a broader conflict across the Middle East.

Leadership locations affected

Iran reported explosions in areas of northern and eastern Tehran where Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is based. Reports said he was moved to a secure location after the strikes. Smoke was also reported near the residence of Iran's president and other government offices. Iranian officials have not clarified the full extent of damage to leadership facilities.

Why the strikes were launched

US President Donald Trump said the operation was meant to remove threats from Iran. He stated that Iran was developing long-range missiles that could endanger the United States and other countries. He also said Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Israeli officials described the attack as a pre-emptive operation called“Operation Shield of Judah”. They said planning began months ago and the final decision on timing was taken weeks earlier. Israel said the strikes focused on military targets linked to Iran's capabilities.