England Hockey Team Lands In Hyderabad For World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

The England women's national hockey team has officially touched down in Hyderabad, ready to compete in the highly anticipated FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Hyderabad, Telangana, from March 8 to 14, according to a release.

Aiming to Surpass Previous Best

England brings a proud legacy to the eight-nation tournament. Having competed in 11 previous FIH World Cups, the squad will be hungry to secure their ticket to Belgium and the Netherlands. The team will ultimately be aiming to surpass their best-ever global finish--a hard-fought Bronze medal in the 2010 edition.

Squad Arrives with Strong Momentum

The squad arrives with strong momentum and a clear focus. Speaking on their arrival, Captain Flora Peel expressed confidence in the team's form. "We've had a really good training block in England, and before that, we were out in China for the Pro League with some very competitive games. The team is in a great place right now, and we're really looking forward to getting started."

Preparing for Indian Conditions

Talking about familiarity with the Indian condition, Lili Walker shared the group's excitement and their unique acclimatisation process for the Indian climate. "A lot of the group has been to India before, and we're really excited for the crowds and the atmosphere during the games. To prepare for the heat, we've even been getting in the sauna, doing as much as we can to ensure we are fully ready for the conditions."

Path to Qualification

To secure one of the three coveted World Cup berths, England will need to navigate Pool A. They kick off their campaign against Italy on March 8, face the Republic of Korea on March 9, and conclude the group stage against Austria on March 11. (ANI)

