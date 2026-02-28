'Truth Will Be Revealed': VHP On Kerala HC Lifting 'Kerala Story 2' Ban

Welcoming the Kerala High Court's decision to lift the stay on 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson, Vinod Bansal said the court's order would allow what he described as the "truth" about alleged forced religious conversions through "love jihad" to come out, while congratulating the film's director, producer and actors for overcoming legal and on-the-ground challenges.

Bansal said he did not understand why "people get so upset when their truth is revealed," and claimed that "love jihad has become a major problem in the world," alleging that dangerous centres of religious conversion were being run through it. "I congratulate the film's director, producer, and actors. After facing numerous legal and on-the-ground hassles, the truth will now be revealed. I don't understand why these people get so upset when their truth is revealed. Who doesn't know that love jihad has become a major problem in the world... It has destroyed many communities and societies... Such dangerous centres of religious conversion are being run through love jihad- how can you deny this?..." he said.

High Court Overturns Stay on Film's Release

His remarks came after the High Court cleared the sequel for release. A Division Bench comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed the interim order passed by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, which had halted the film's release for 15 days.

Film's Premise and Public Reaction

Earlier, on February 26, the High Court had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-watch and reconsider the clearance granted to the film following claims that it contained hate-spreading content.

The sequel follows the 2023 National Award-winning film 'The Kerala Story'.

According to the makers, 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' traces the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and allegedly face forced religious conversions.

Since the release of its trailer, the film has drawn sharp reactions from various quarters. Several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda," while the filmmakers have maintained that the project is based on researched real-life incidents.

Earlier reports had claimed that the teaser of the film was removed following court intervention; however, the makers denied these claims.

'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)