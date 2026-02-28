T20 WC: Suryakumar, Tilak Reveal Video Analysis Key To Batting Revival

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and middle-order batter Tilak Varma revealed, after their dominant 72-run win in Super 8s over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, that the team had done a video analysis of their performance over the past year and took "a lot of positivity" from it.

India's Batting Struggles Before Turnaround

Before the Zimbabwe match, India's batting was yet to fire as a complete batting unit. While there were contributions from one or two in the batting order, the rest seemed fickle. Some batters, especially Abhishek Sharma, seemed to be getting out similarly, again and again, to off-spinners. Before the Zimbabwe match, Abhishek had only scored 15 runs in four matches in the tournament and had also registered three consecutive ducks.

Tilak Varma, batting at number three, had been struggling in the games before Zimbabwe, maintaining a strike rate of just over 118. He found it difficult to play his natural aggressive game and was unable to deliver a significant innings.

The biggest blow came when India's entire batting lineup collapsed against South Africa in both teams' first Super 8s clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing 188, India got all out for just 111 in 18.5 overs, losing the match by 76 runs.

A Resounding Performance Against Zimbabwe

In the match against Zimbabwe, Team India's entire batting lineup fired brilliantly. All six batters who took the crease scored at strike rates above 150, with Sanju Samson being the lowest scorer with 24 runs. Abhishek made 55 off 30 balls, Ishan Kishan 38 off 24, Suryakumar Yadav 33 off 13, Hardik Pandya 50 off 23, and Tilak Varma 44 off 16, collectively propelling India to 254/4 in their 20 overs after batting first. This was the first-ever instance of each member of a batting top six scoring 20+ runs at a SR of 150+ in T20WC history.

India eventually won the match by 72 runs after Zimbabwe could only manage 184.

The 'Positivity' from Video Analysis

After the match, Suryakumar Yadav said the team's video analyst had prepared a detailed slide showing each player's performance over the past year. He added that the team drew positivity from it, focusing on collective contributions rather than past results, and it was encouraging to see all batters, from the top order to number seven, contribute in the game.

"I think we wanted to leave everything behind. We didn't think too much about what we did in the league stage or what we did in the last game in Ahmedabad. But thoroughly, we had a slide which our video analyst had made for all the batters and all the bowlers, showing what we did over the year. We saw that slide and took a lot of positivity from that. And when we came here, I think with contributions from all the batters from top till number seven, I think it was heartening to see," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Tilak Varma echoed the captain, saying the team drew confidence from reviewing a year of T20 performances through video analysis. He added that with a positive mindset and by enjoying the game, the team approached the match aggressively, regardless of pitch conditions.

"As we discussed yesterday, just before the game, we'll go with a good mindset. And we have seen our past year of T20 cricket, how we played. So it was after seeing that video that everyone got our confidence, and that's what we discussed as a team, like we just enjoy and put the smile on, and we go all out," Tilak said as quoted by the ICC website.

Crucial Clash Ahead

India will next take on West Indies on Sunday in a do-or-die clash, with the winner advancing to the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. South Africa has already secured a spot from Super 8 Group 1. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)