Alert Flyers! Iran, Iraq, Israel Close Airspace As Tel Aviv, US Launch Joint Attack On Tehran - What To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Airports in Israel, Iran and Iraq have been impacted as the countries have closed their airspace following Israel's airstrikes on Tehran, Bloomberg reported today.

The United States and Israel are conducting“major” joint“combat operations” in Tehran, US President Donald Trump said today. This comes amid escalating tensions between the countries and after Trump built up his armada in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government said the strikes are“preventive”, the Bloomberg report added.

Over the past two years, airspaces over the middle east have been shut down several times amid escalating tension and attacks in the region, the report noted. In order to avoid crossfire, airlines have been forced to cancel profitable routes and spend more on jet fuel as they divert services to more safer skies.

Israel closes airspace

According to the Bloomberg report, Israel's ministry of transport informed that it has closed its airspace on Saturday (28 February) after security developments and asked citizens to stay away from airports.

It added that it will alert passengers 24 hours before flights can resume.

Iran shuts down airspace amid strikes from Israel

AP reported that the Iranian government has also shut down its airspace following the attacks.

The strikes come even as tensions between the US and Iran are at all-time high amid negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme. And while both sides said talks are ongoing, Trump built up a heavy armada to the middle east, including a second wave of aircraft carrier to Israeli waters.

Iraq shuts airspace as Israel launches strike on Iran

A Reuters report added that the Iraq transport ministry on Saturday said that it has also closed its national airspace after Israel's“pre-emptive attack” against Iran.

The Bloomberg report further noted that a similar situation occurred last year, after Israel struck Qatar and the surrounding countries closed down their airspace, creating havoc for international airlines. Tens of thousands of passengers in the region were stranded, throwing operations at Doha airport into chaos.



The Russian transport ministry has directed national carriers to suspend flights to Israel and Iran.

Reuters reported that the Russian ministry said it had in cooperation with the Rosaviatsiya aviation watchdog kept alternative flight routes ready to ensure safe flights to the Persian Gulf countries.“Flight times will increase due to the longer distances,” it added.

Kuwait's aviation authority has also suspended all flights to Iran until further notice, the state news agency reported.

A spokesperson for FlyDubai told Reuters that some flights have been impacted due to closure of the airspaces over Iran, Iraq and Israel.

In a video posted to social media, Trump confirmed the strikes, stating:“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

He alleged that Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach US. AP reported that the first strike occurred close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital. However, it could not be confirmed if 86-year-old Khamenei was in his building at the time.

Middle east crisis: What we know so far...

(With inputs from Agencies)