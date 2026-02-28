'Exercise Utmost Caution': Indian Embassies In Israel, Iran Issue Safety Advisory Amid Attack On Tehran By US, Tel Aviv

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian embassy in Israel issued a safety and travel advisory for Indian nationals due to escalating tensions with Iran. This comes after Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday declared an“immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country.”

Advising citizens to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel, the advisory stated,“In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”

The statement added,“Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.”

The Indian embassy in Iran also issued an advisory, advising citizens to be cautious and remain indoors as far as possible. The statement said,“In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible. Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India.”