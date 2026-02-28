Air India Flight En Route To Tel Aviv Returning To Delhi As Israel Closes Airspace Amid Attack On Iran

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Air India flight en route to Tel Aviv on Saturday is returning to Delhi after Israel closed its airspace amid an attack on Iran.

“AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew,” an Air India Spokesperson told ANI.

Air India said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety.

“We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed,” the airline added.