Israel Launches Strike On Iran, Declares Nationwide State Of Emergency

Israel said it carried out a“preemptive strike” against Iran early Saturday, according to Israel Katz, marking a significant escalation in already heightened regional tensions.

Following the strike, Israeli authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency, citing concerns over possible retaliation. Officials warned that Iran could respond with drones and ballistic missiles targeting Israeli territory.

The Israeli government said emergency protocols were activated across the country to prepare for potential incoming attacks. Security forces were placed on high alert, and civilians were advised to follow official safety instructions.

Iranian officials have not yet publicly detailed their response, but regional observers warn that any direct confrontation between Israel and Iran could rapidly expand into a broader conflict involving allied groups across the Middle East.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions over Iran's regional activities and military capabilities, with repeated warnings from Israeli leaders that they would act to counter perceived threats.