Türkiye's BIST 100 Closes Week Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index closed the week on a downbeat note Friday, with the BIST 100 shedding 160.73 points to finish at 13,717.81 — a 1.17% daily decline that erased early session gains and left the broader market under pressure heading into the weekend.
Borsa Istanbul's flagship index opened the session at 13,889.73 points before succumbing to selling pressure throughout the day. The index touched a daily low of 13,552.80 before recovering partially, with the session high recorded at 13,967.19 points.
Market breadth was firmly negative, with 72 stocks on the index closing in the red against just 27 gainers. The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.59 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to roughly $310.2 billion — while trading volume reached 191 billion liras ($4.36 billion) for the session.
On the commodities front, gold was changing hands at $5,217.75 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at $72.65 per barrel as of 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT).
In currency markets, the US dollar fetched 43.9595 Turkish liras, while the euro traded at 51.9520 liras. The British pound exchanged hands at 59.2215 liras.
