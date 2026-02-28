Kazakhstan Set To Build Central Asia's Largest Aircraft Maintenance Center

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan plans to build the largest aircraft maintenance center in Central Asia in the city of Shymkent, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The capsule-laying ceremony for the aviation technical hangar maintenance and repair (MRO) center, implemented by SCAT Airlines in partnership with Boeing, took place on February 27.

The project provides for the creation of modern full-cycle center with a focus on servicing Boeing aircraft, including Boeing 737 (Classic/NG/MAX), Boeing 757/767, as well as prospective programs for Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft. In this regard, the purchase of additional Boeing aircraft is planned.

The complex will be located on a 10-hectare site. The total area of engineering and technical infrastructure will exceed 45,000 square meters, including an aircraft apron of more than 6 hectares. The construction of at least 15 high-tech facilities is planned.

The implementation of the project will allow Kazakhstan to form a modern service base of international level, capable of attracting foreign airlines for maintenance, expanding industry competencies and creating new highly qualified jobs.

During a working visit to the U.S. on February 18-19, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the leadership of Boeing, where the parties discussed the possibility of opening the first maintenance and repair center in Shymkent.