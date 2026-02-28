Turkmenistan Signals Willingness To Discuss New Energy Pathways To UK
Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov made the remarks during a business reception with representatives of the UK business community at Lancaster House, London.
Meredov noted that Turkmenistan possesses some of the world's largest natural gas reserves and has maintained its status as a reliable partner for many years.
He emphasized the country's openness to building long-term partnerships amid the ongoing transformation of energy strategies in Europe.
Earlier, Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom (UK) discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, regional issues, and international topics.
The talks were held between Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and UK Foreign Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper and focused on cooperation in green technologies, digitalization, energy, and transport, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.
