Uzbekistan Urges Citizens In Israel To Prioritize Safety

2026-02-28 03:03:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. Uzbekistan has urged its citizens currently residing in Israel to strictly observe safety measures amid expectations of intensive rocket fire targeting Israeli territory, Trend reports via the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel.

According to the embassy, Uzbek nationals are advised to take all necessary personal safety precautions and carefully follow the instructions issued by Israel's Home Front Command.

The diplomatic mission stressed the importance of full compliance with emergency guidelines and remaining vigilant in light of the anticipated escalation.

Earlier on February 28, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, which the country's Defense Minister described as preventive measures aimed at neutralizing perceived threats.

