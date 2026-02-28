Uzbekistan Urges Citizens In Israel To Prioritize Safety
According to the embassy, Uzbek nationals are advised to take all necessary personal safety precautions and carefully follow the instructions issued by Israel's Home Front Command.
The diplomatic mission stressed the importance of full compliance with emergency guidelines and remaining vigilant in light of the anticipated escalation.
Earlier on February 28, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, which the country's Defense Minister described as preventive measures aimed at neutralizing perceived threats.
