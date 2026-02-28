U.S. Forces Target Iranian Positions In Coordinated Air And Sea Strikes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States is launching air and sea strikes on Iranian facilities, Trend reports.

According to information, the operation aims to neutralize elements of Iran's security apparatus.

In the early hours of February 28, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israeli army (IDF- Israel Defense Forces) had carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, prompting the country to declare a state of emergency.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions in Tehran, including in University Street and the Jomhuri district, as part of the escalating attacks.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.