Alarm Bells Echo In Iran's Tehran Amid Rising Tensions


2026-02-28 03:03:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Tehran, the capital of Iran, is currently under alarm as sirens blare across the city, Trend reports.

The alarms were triggered in response to missile or aerial attacks. Fires have been reported in multiple areas of Tehran, including Pastor, Shariati, and Azadi districts, among others.

In recent hours, numerous explosions have been reported across the capital. Iranian media indicate that these blasts were the result of missile strikes.

