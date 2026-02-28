MILESEEY S50 Wins Experts' Choice At 2026 World Of Concrete Innovative Product Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Concrete (WOC) has named the MILESEEY S50 thein the Estimating, Project Management, Timekeeping category of theThe honor recognizes the device's breakthrough performance and growing impact on professional construction workflows.









Originally introduced by MILESEEY Tools in its The Green Revolution Series on September 2025, the flagship S50 Green Laser Measure was engineered to deliver high-precision measurement for construction engineers, contractors, designers, and other professional users. The award underscores the product's strong market reception and its potential to set a new standard in digital measurement technology.

Presented annually, the Innovative Product Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking solutions from manufacturers and service providers across the commercial concrete and masonry industries. Experts' Choice winners are selected by a panel of World of Concrete editors and industry specialists based on innovation, performance, and real-world value.

Leading a new era of green laser measurement, the S50 packs with 18 modes including P2P and distinguishes itself through MILESEEY's patented PowerBurstTM technology, utilizing a 500–530nm green-beam laser that delivers up to four times greater visibility than traditional red-beam devices. With an ultra-long measuring range of up to 400 feet and accuracy of ±1/16 inch, the device maintains reliable performance even on low-reflective or glossy surfaces and in challenging environments such as dust, mist, or rain.

“We are honored that the S50 has been recognized with the Experts' Choice Innovative Product Award,” said Jore Chou, founder and CEO of MILESEEY Group.“Recognition from respected industry voices reinforces our belief that innovation must directly serve the professionals who rely on precision every day. And the green evolution should not stop here, we will continue to invest in advanced R&D to push green-beam technology forward and deliver smarter, more intuitive tools that make measurement faster, simpler, and more reliable for contractors, architects, and project teams worldwide."

About MILESEEY TOOLS

MILESEEY Tools is the first sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in precision measurement and optical technologies since 2009. Created to empower professionals and everyday makers, we build intelligent tools that transform advanced engineering into inspiring, accessible solutions-delivering precision and efficiency where it matters most.

As pioneers in green laser technology and leaders in real-world tool durability, and backed by hundreds of patents in laser and infrared thermometry, we turn every measurement and visual insight into actionable intelligence. MILESEEY Tools is continually pushing the boundaries of how people build, inspect, and create, fueling bold ideas, ambitious projects, and meaningful breakthroughs.

MILESEEY and MILESEEY Tools together drive the evolution of intelligent tools-advancing precision, smart integration, and aesthetics design, empowering creators worldwide to See Miles Away and See Beyond Pros.

