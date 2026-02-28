Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blasts Heard In Iran's Isfahan, Other Cities: Media

Blasts Heard In Iran's Isfahan, Other Cities: Media


2026-02-28 03:01:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran, Iran: Several explosions were heard in a number of cities in Iran on Saturday, in the wake of blasts that hit the capital Tehran, the Fars news agency said.

The latest detonations were heard in the central city of Isfahan, the holy city of Qom, Karaj, as well as Kermanshah in the country's west, the news agency said

The Peninsula

