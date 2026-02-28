Blasts Heard In Iran's Isfahan, Other Cities: Media
Tehran, Iran: Several explosions were heard in a number of cities in Iran on Saturday, in the wake of blasts that hit the capital Tehran, the Fars news agency said.
The latest detonations were heard in the central city of Isfahan, the holy city of Qom, Karaj, as well as Kermanshah in the country's west, the news agency said
