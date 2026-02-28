LIVE UPDATES: Loud Blasts Heard In Tehran, Trump Claims Attacks Aim 'To Defend American People'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Multiple explosions were heard in Iran's capital and several locations across the country.

Follow this report for more live updates:

10:45am Doha Time

Blasts heard in Iran's Isfahan, other cities: media

Several explosions were heard in a number of cities in Iran on Saturday, in the wake of blasts that hit the capital Tehran, the Fars news agency said. Read more

10:42am Doha Time

Trump claims Iran attacks aim to 'defend the American people'

US President Donald Trump says the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran aim at“eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.

“Short time ago, US military began major combat operation in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” he said.

10:30am Doha Time

Hospitals on alert, ambulances dispatched: Health Ministry spokesperson

Iran's health ministry spokesperson says that hospitals are on alert following Israel's attack, Tasnim news outlet reported.

According to the spokesperson, ambulances have been dispatched to central areas of the capital, and the probable number of injured and the exact locations will be announced once confirmed.

10:28am Doha Time

Iraq closes its airspace after strikes on Iran

Iraq closed its airspace on Saturday, state media said, after strikes were carried out against Iran. "The ministry of transport announces closing Iraqi airspace," the Iraq News Agency INA reported.

10:09am Doha Time

Loud blasts and columns of smoke in Tehran

Two loud blasts were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning by AFP journalists, and two plumes of thick smoke were seen over the centre and east of the Iranian capital. Click to read more