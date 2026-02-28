403
Kuwait Suspends All Flights To Iran Over Regional Situation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Authority of Civil Aviation on Saturday suspended all flights to Iran until further notice due to the ongoing political and military situation.
Speaking to KUNA, the authority's spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi said that the decision is part of the agency's commitment to ensuring relevant international air safety measures.
He added that other flights could be also affected by the current regional situation, noting that the authority is following the ongoing development, in collaboration with local and international bodies.
The Israeli occupation has reportedly launched a "pre-emptive" attack on the Iranian capital. (end)
