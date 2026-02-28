403
Iran State TV: Smoke Seen Rising From Tehran As Explosions Heard
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN -- Images of smoke rising in Tehran were aired, as Iranian state media reported further explosions in the east and north of the country's capital city.
Earlier in the day, Israeli occupation's defense minister Israel Katz confirmed that a "pre-emptive" attack was launched against Iran early Saturday, as sirens were heard in occupied territories. (end)
