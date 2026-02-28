Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Launches Two Airstrikes On Lebanon Amid Iran Attack


2026-02-28 03:00:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation warplanes carried out two airstrikes Saturday morning in southern Lebanon's Iqlam al-Tuffah region, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.
The strikes coincided with an announcement by the Israeli occupation that it had launched what it described as a "preemptive" attack against Iran earlier today. (end)
tma


MENAFN28022026000071011013ID1110801688



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search