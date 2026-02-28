403
Israeli Occupation Launches Two Airstrikes On Lebanon Amid Iran Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation warplanes carried out two airstrikes Saturday morning in southern Lebanon's Iqlam al-Tuffah region, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.
The strikes coincided with an announcement by the Israeli occupation that it had launched what it described as a "preemptive" attack against Iran earlier today. (end)
