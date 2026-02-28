Op Shield Of Judah: Israel Struck Areas Near Khamenei's Offices In Tehran, Says Report

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Feb 28 (IANS) Israel launched“preventive” strikes against Iran on Saturday, targeting multiple sites in Tehran, including areas near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to media reports.

The Israeli Defence Ministry said the operation 'Shield of Judah' was carried out“to remove threats to Israel.”

Air raid sirens were sounded across Israel amid fears of retaliatory missile attacks from Iran. Authorities urged citizens to remain alert as the military prepared for the possibility of incoming strikes.

According to The Times of Israel, an unnamed security source said that the operation had been jointly planned for months. The source said Israel is going“all out” in the campaign and that the United States is“on the same page.” The report further stated that the“initial phase” of the joint attack is expected to last four days.

The television report added that the timing of the first wave of strikes, carried out during morning hours, was intended to catch Iran off guard, as Tehran would not have anticipated a daytime assault.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the extent of the damage near Ayatollah Khamenei's offices. The development marks a sharp escalation in already heightened tensions between the two regional rivals.

The strikes come against the backdrop of strained diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump recently expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of negotiations with Iran, stating he was“not happy” with recent talks. He reiterated that Iran cannot be allowed to possess nuclear weapons or maintain uranium enrichment capabilities.

A day earlier, Trump had signaled a tougher stance, saying that“sometimes you have to” use force.

The situation remains fluid, with regional and global observers closely monitoring for potential retaliation and further escalation.