Türkiye's Steel Output Surges 5.8 Percent Year-on-Year in January
(MENAFN) Türkiye bucked a sharp global downturn in steel production in January, posting a 5.8% year-on-year increase in crude steel output to reach 3.4 million tons — even as worldwide production tumbled and both exports and imports contracted significantly.
The Turkish Steel Producers Association (TCUD) released the figures on Thursday, painting a picture of domestic resilience against a challenging global backdrop. Final product consumption, however, edged lower, slipping 1.7% year-on-year to 3.5 million tons in January.
On the trade front, the data revealed notable contractions in both directions. Steel product exports fell sharply, declining 18.4% in volume to 911,800 tons and 21.1% in value to $600 million compared to the same month last year. Imports were also down substantially, dropping 26.1% in volume to 1.3 million tons and 26.5% in value to $879.4 million on an annual basis.
The domestic figures contrast starkly with global trends. Worldwide crude steel production declined 6.5% year-on-year in January, falling to 147.3 million tons — with China driving a significant portion of that drop. Chinese crude steel output contracted by 13.9%, settling at 75.3 million tons for the month.
Türkiye's output gains amid softening global demand and shrinking trade volumes will likely draw attention from regional producers and policymakers monitoring the steel sector's trajectory heading into the rest of 2026.
