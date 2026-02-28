Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Announces Pre-Emptive Attack On Iran


2026-02-28 02:45:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation's defense minister Israel Katz said that a "pre-emptive" attack was launched against Iran early Saturday, as sirens were heard in occupied territories.
Katz was quoted by Israeli occupation radio as saying that a state of emergency was declared in all occupied territories.
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation ministry of defense said in a post on X that sirens were heard in all occupied territories, warning of a possible Iranian response. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

