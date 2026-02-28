Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran State TV: Smoke Seen Rising From Tehran As Explosions Heard


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Plumes of smoke were seen rising in the Iranian capital, Tehran, as several explosions were heard, Iranian State TV reported on Saturday. (more)
