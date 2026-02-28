After High Court's Nod, 'Kerala Story 2' Opens To Sparse Crowds, Protests Mark Release

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Feb 28 (IANS) A day after the Kerala High Court cleared the screening of 'Kerala Story 2', the film opened to thin audiences across the state, with advance bookings reflecting a subdued public response despite the controversy that preceded its release.

The High Court's intervention came after a single bench had stayed the film's release for 15 days following objections over its content.

The Division Bench later permitted its exhibition, removing the immediate legal hurdle and paving the way for theatrical screenings.

The legal back and forth had sharply polarised opinion in the state.

However, the heightened debate did not translate into box-office momentum.

At Regal Theatre in Kozhikode, only two tickets were booked for the first show, forcing its cancellation.

In Ernakulam district, where the film is running in seven theatres, occupancy remained low.

Pan Cinemas recorded just six bookings for a show, while PVR saw only two tickets sold.

Shenoys Theatre in Kochi also reported negligible turnout for its morning screening.

Adding to the charged atmosphere, activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), staged protests outside theatres screening the film in Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur.

The demonstrations were peaceful but underscored the political sensitivity surrounding the release.

"We will not prevent anyone from seeing the film, so far none has turned up," said DYFI protesters.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier criticised the film, stating that attempts to portray Kerala in a divisive or distorted manner would not be accepted in a state committed to communal harmony.

In contrast, senior BJP leader and former Meghalaya Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan said he would definitely watch the film, signalling the political divide over its narrative.

"It's not how many people see but what the film has to say. I saw the first part and will see this one also," said the former Governor.

With a muted opening in Kerala, attention now turns to audience response outside the state.

Whether the controversy fuels wider interest or the tepid start continues remains to be seen in the days ahead.