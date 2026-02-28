403
UAE Voices Concern Over Renewed Clashes Between Pakistan, Afghanistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The UAE voiced concern over renewed military clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling for calming down and avoiding regional escalation.
In a press release, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on both sides to settle their disputes through wisdom and diplomatic means in a way that promotes security and stability in south Asia.
It reiterated the UAE's support for efforts aiming at strengthening dialogue and building confidence between both sides in order to fulfill their people's aspirations for peace and development. (end)
