New Book Published - The Best From Ward Lock's Red Guides, Guided Round Britain, 1880S To 1970S

February 27, 2026 9:34 am - Highlighting some of the unique details in 90 years of Red Guide books

THE BEST FROM WARD LOCK'S RED GUIDES, Guided round Britain, 1880s to 1970s by David Hurdle is published



About the Book:

Each of Ward Lock's Red Guides can boast something unique. That is what this book highlights - the key features that each guide has to offer. It does not describe all the places covered by each guide, but places and things which stand out, such as the best example in the country of, say, a fort, golf course or loch. The author quotes examples from many years, decades ago; what may have been a best example in the country then may not be so now. So, not least this book demonstrates how places, travel and tastes have changed over the years.

About the Author:

David Hurdle lives in Sheringham in Norfolk, England. He started his transport planning and town planning career at London Transport then moved to the Greater London Council. When it was abolished in 1986, David moved to Croydon Council, then SERPLAN, a regional planning and transport body in the South East representing all 143 local authorities, then to the London Boroughs Association.

When that merged with the Association of London Authorities in 1996, he left to work part-time both for the Centre for Independent Transport Research in London, and for Reigate & Banstead Borough Council in Surrey.

Then he became an independent transport consultant before retiring in 2022.



David's writing includes:

. A public transport column in the local monthly magazines Just Cromer, Just Holt and Just Sheringham.

. 'Little Bus Stories' for 5-7 year-olds.

. 'The Life of Kirkpatrick Macmillan, A Dumfriesshire blacksmith who invented a bicycle.'

. Co-editing, with Tony Francis, 'Road Passenger Transport Management, Planning and Coordinating Passenger Transport Operations' which is all about the bus industry and how local authorities can assist bus operation.



E-mail:...