DJR Roofing Announces Professional Garage Roof Replacement In Navan To Meet Rising Local Demand

Navan, County Meath – [5th February 2026] – DJR Roofing has announced the launch of its new professional garage roof replacement in Navan. The company has seen a sharp rise in calls from local homeowners reporting leaking roofs, storm damage, ageing materials, and urgent repair needs. With the growing demand for strong and long-lasting roofing in the area, DJR Roofing is expanding its team and services to help more customers protect their garages and property.

Many garages in Navan have older roofs made from felt, asbestos sheets, or damaged tiles. These roofs often suffer from leaks, rot, damp, and wind uplift during storms. DJR Roofing is now offering modern replacement options, including felt roofing, metal sheets, torch-on membranes, and waterproof coatings. The company says these upgrades can help homeowners improve safety, stop leaks, and add value to their homes.

A Founder for the company said,“We know many people in Navan depend on their garages to store cars, tools, and equipment. A weak or leaking roof can cause damage quickly. Our goal is to provide strong, reliable, and affordable garage roof replacement solutions that last.”

DJR Roofing's team checks each garage roof carefully before starting work. They look for water damage, weak timber, broken sheets, and poor ventilation. The company says this full inspection helps them choose the right materials and design for each home. Their roofers also install new gutters, waterproof layers, and insulation when needed.

With heavy rainfall and strong winds becoming more common in Navan, garage roofs are failing faster than before. DJR Roofing says that replacing an old roof early can prevent bigger repair costs later. Many homeowners also choose new roofs to improve the look of their property and protect valuable items stored inside.

The company has also added faster service times to help customers who need urgent work. DJR Roofing now offers same-week appointments for inspections and quotes. The team aims to finish most garage roof projects quickly while still keeping high quality and safety standards.

DJR Roofing encourages homeowners in Navan and the surrounding areas to book an inspection if they notice leaks, damp patches, sagging areas, loose sheets, or storm damage. Early action can help prevent more problems.

About DJR Roofing

DJR Roofing is a trusted roofing specialist based in Navan, offering professional roof repairs, replacements, waterproofing, skylight services, and solar panel installation. With years of experience and a strong focus on quality, safety, and customer service, the company provides reliable roofing solutions for homes and small businesses across County Meath.

