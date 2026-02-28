Preferred Corporate Housing Wins Company Of The Year At 2026 Tower Of Excellence Awards

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 27, 2026 6:08 pm - Preferred Corporate Housing (PCH) has been named Company of the Year for the fourth time at the 2026 Tower of Excellence Awards during CHPA Connect26, recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in the corporate housing industry.

Preferred Corporate Housing (PCH) has been named Company of the Year for the fourth time at the 2026 Tower of Excellence Awards, held during CHPA Connect26. The awards, hosted by the Corporate Housing Providers Association, recognize the most significant achievements in the corporate housing industry.

Selected by an independent panel of association and marketing professionals, the Tower of Excellence Awards represent one of the industry's highest honors. PCH's recognition reflects exceptional performance within a highly competitive field of more than 1,200 industry companies, including approximately 300 CHPA members and 35 accredited organizations.

Founder Jon Lanclos credited the company's collective strength and forward momentum, stating,“I'm proud of every person who contributed to this honor. We are building on this momentum by leveraging AI-driven efficiency, a powerhouse business development team, elite account executives, expert account managers, a standout social media strategy, strong financial leadership, and unmatched support staff. When we work in sync, we win.”

This award underscores Preferred Corporate Housing's continued leadership, innovation, and commitment to elevating service standards across the industry.“This recognition reflects the heart of our company,” said Michelle Velasquez, Vice President of Client Services.“In a year when many organizations scaled back, we chose to lean in by investing in our people, supporting our partners, and strengthening the industry we are proud to serve.”

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Preferred Corporate Housing is a nationwide provider of fully furnished, all-inclusive housing solutions across North America. With more than 30 years serving mobility professionals and their employees, PCH is known for scalable, turn-key housing services that prioritize people and performance.

Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) is the only trade association dedicated exclusively to the corporate housing industry. The association advances the highest standards in business and professionalism; provides valuable insight, knowledge and resources to the industry; and incre­­ases visibility among related industries. Along with networking, education, certification, and information sharing, CHPA members grow their business and expand their reach through an international network of partners. Find out more about corporate or furnished apartments at