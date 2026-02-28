Breaking: Points Of Light And School Chaplains Bring Spiritual Crisis Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 28, 2026 12:00 am - The National School Chaplain Association explains that chaplains represent the anchor in the storm. They help others discover strength and confidence through faith. Uniquely effective, faith is preparation for battle, a comfort while in the trenches

There is a rising number of new casualties -not physical, but spiritual. Actually, the spiritual deficit results in physical tragedies. This situation requires school, civilian and military chaplains to resurrect the neglected foundation. The spiritual problem demands a spiritual solution.

Is mankind fully flourishing? Too often, there is a failure to thrive. Many people know there is a void, but have failed to satisfy it through risky behaviors. Mental health care is great, but addressing the mind and body without addressing the spirit is incomplete-resulting in loneliness.

Depression, domestic violence and suicide are the top examples of the war that rages across all socioeconomic spectrums. Who better to bring the previously missing spiritual support, than the battle-trained clergy who have either experienced or witnessed what its like and lived to tell the story. People who are living on the edge find it easier to trust and confide in those whom they sense have a real understanding of their pain and know the missing piece to the puzzle.

Chaplains are available in state, federal, military and civilian settings, yet they are severely lacking in the schools where developing children are faced with many challenges. Clearly, without spiritual support, it's difficult to focus and grow academically. Well-being has been replaced by confusion and fear. Due to school shootings and increased violence, many children are afraid to go to school. Recently, the military has empowered their chaplains to provide spiritual care.

KEY ARTICLE EXTRACT: '...like the nation, the Army wasn't simply facing a mental health crisis -it was facing an historically unparalleled spiritual crisis. What is often misdiagnosed as a mental health crisis is in fact:“a deep crisis of the spirit and soul.” ' (2026, Tom Solhjem), Major General USA Ret., Chair, LUKE Advisory Board in his recent blog on titled: Mission, Meaning and the Moral Imperative of Flourishing.

In discussing the article, author, Dorothy Kozar, Editorial Contributor at National School Chaplain Association said:“An unprecedented number of people have lost the meaning of life. Some have lost the value of life and have become disrespectful, violent, destructive and homicidal. Tragically, too many are taking their own lives. It's a failure to find peace. Unless spiritual help is resurrected, mankind will not fully flourish and society will further destabilize."

NSCA welcomes comments and questions from readers, relating to the article. They invite a fresh look at all sides of the issue simply because dialog dispels misconceptions and accomplishes important things that otherwise would be lost. It's an opportunity to become better together!

