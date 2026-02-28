Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Series Of Blasts Rattle Tehran's Central And Western Districts

Series Of Blasts Rattle Tehran's Central And Western Districts


2026-02-28 02:03:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A series of explosions occurred in western and central Tehran, the statement of Iranian media says, Trend reports.

According to available information, the explosions were caused by rockets.

XXX

10:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Three explosions struck the Iranian capital, Tehran, ending with plumes of thick smoke rising over parts of the capital and prompting an emergency response, Trend reports.

Numerous firefighting crews were swiftly dispatched to the scene as emergency responders worked to contain the aftermath of the blasts.

As of now, authorities have reported no fatalities or injuries.

Will be updated

MENAFN28022026000187011040ID1110801623



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search