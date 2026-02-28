Series Of Blasts Rattle Tehran's Central And Western Districts
According to available information, the explosions were caused by rockets.
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Three explosions struck the Iranian capital, Tehran, ending with plumes of thick smoke rising over parts of the capital and prompting an emergency response, Trend reports.
Numerous firefighting crews were swiftly dispatched to the scene as emergency responders worked to contain the aftermath of the blasts.
As of now, authorities have reported no fatalities or injuries.
Will be updated
