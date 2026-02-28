Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Launches Preemptive Strike On Iran - Minister

2026-02-28 02:03:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, the country's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said, Trend reports.

According to Israeli media, Katz said a nationwide“immediate emergency regime” has been declared.

“The State of Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against Iran to neutralize threats against Israel,” he emphasized.

Air raid sirens are sounding across Israel, and the Internal Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned civilians to stay near bomb shelters. Citizens are advised to locate the nearest protective shelter and avoid non-essential travel due to the heightened security situation.

Trend News Agency

