Israel Launches Preemptive Strike On Iran - Minister
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, the country's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said, Trend reports.
