Israel Launches Attack On Iran, Says It Is Joint Operation With US
“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Katz said.
Katz also said that he declared an“immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country.”
According to Israeli media and claims on social media, multiple explosions have been heard including in Tehran.
