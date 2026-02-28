Spirit Update: Fans Spot Aishwarya Desai With Prabhas And Vivek Oberoi In Latest Poster

The new poster of Spirit starring Prabhas is creating a buzz, featuring villain Vivek Oberoi and a mystery girl, Aishwarya Desai, sparking curiosity among fans.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new poster for 'Spirit' features an actress alongside Vivek Oberoi who has grabbed everyone's attention. This actress in black sunglasses is none other than Aishwarya Desai. As soon as the poster went viral, everyone started talking about her.

According to IMDb, Aishwarya Desai is an Indian-American actress and model. She has been a part of films like 'Gully Boy' and 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai'. Besides these, she has also worked in a short film called 'Rat In The Kitchen'.

Aishwarya currently has 41,000 followers on Instagram. But after the 'Spirit' poster, her popularity is expected to shoot up. Fans are curious to know just how important her role will be in this massive project.

In the 'Spirit' poster, Aishwarya is seen in black sunglasses, sitting at a table with some white powder on it. There's speculation that she might be playing a drug addict. However, the real suspense will only be clear after the film's release.

'Spirit' is set to release on March 7, 2027, during the Eid weekend. The film stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai will also have important roles. Earlier, Deepika Padukone's name was doing the rounds, but according to reports, she left the film after demanding an 8-hour shift, and Triptii was brought in as her replacement.