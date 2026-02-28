BREAKING: Israel Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran Explosions Rock Tehran (WATCH)

Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering explosions in Tehran. The attack signals rising tensions, with fears of escalation as both sides remain on high alert amid an intensifying regional conflict.

At the time of the attack, the IDF sent a national warning to all citizens to stay near protected spaces.

"This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel," the IDF said.

Israel's defence ministry announced Saturday it had launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and people across the country received phone alerts about an "extremely serious" threat.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country," read a statement from his ministry.

BREAKING: Israel has launched a preemptive strike on Tehran, marking a dramatic escalation with Iran's Defense Minister Israel Katz said the operation was aimed at removing threats to the state and confirmed a nationwide special state of emergency. twitter/97NrYCu2YU

- Digital Debate (@DigDebate) February 28, 2026

The war between Iran and Israel is now started! confirmed by Israel this is first move by Israel now waiting for the USA twitter/qBK2f29mAV

- Pragyesh Tripathi (@iPragyesh) February 28, 2026

As of now, no missiles have been launched toward Israel.

The situation remains calm on that front for the moment.

(This is a developing story.)