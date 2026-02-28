BREAKING: Pakistani Fighter Jet Shot Down In Jalalabad, Pilot Captured Alive, Say Afghan Officials (WATCH)

A Pakistani fighter jet crashed in Jalalabad city on Saturday, officials in Afghanistan said. Police spokesman Tayeb Hammad said Afghan forces shot down the aircraft in the city's sixth district. He confirmed the pilot was captured alive.

BIG BREAKING Sources from Jalalabad say that the air defense forces of the Islamic Emirate have shot down an aircraft and captured its pilot alive. twitter/6kgaihDWZt

Afghan Police official claims a fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force was shot down over PD6 of Jalabad city, while trying to bomb the airport and the pilot has been captured alive by Taliban forces of its veracity and further details awaited. twitter/AKgjbFQ7ul

Pilot captured alive

Residents told AFP they saw the pilot parachute from the plane before he was detained by Afghan authorities. Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, also confirmed the jet belonged to Pakistan and that Afghan forces brought it down. Officials have not shared further details about the pilot or the incident.

